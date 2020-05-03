Himachal Pradesh goverment brings back 1300 from Tricity

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (File) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (File)

The Himachal Pradesh government brought back 1,314 persons stranded in tricity — Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula — in 51 buses, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

Thakur said that 609 of these people are from Kangra, 335 from Hamirpur, 132 from Una and 238 people from Chamba. “On Monday, more people from the tricity will be brought back. All these people are being medically examined for influenza-like illness before being placed in home quarantine,” he said.

He said that all people who have returned recently must observe strict quarantine norms, which is also being ensured by panchayat members, and those who have returned from orange and red zones must particularly maintain social distancing at home. “Economic activities in the six green districts have resumed but precautions must be maintained since many more shops will now be allowed to open during the five hours of curfew relaxation period,” he said.

’12 cr people in India lost jobs’, says Cong

In a videoconference with Congress leaders from the state, deputy leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma alleged that India is spending only 0.8 per cent of its GDP for relief measures for those affected by the lockdown whereas the average spending by other countries is 3 to 4 per cent. “Across the country, more than 12 crore people have lost employment and in Himachal, tourism, horticulture and other industries have been suffered severely,” he said.

One case remains

The state now has only one remaining positive case of COVID-19 in Sirmaur, after one more patient recovered Sunday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 34, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Of the 333 samples sent for testing on Sunday, 134 tested negative while reports of the rest are awaited, he added.

