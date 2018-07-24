Himachal Pradesh: Five of family killed in fire

Mandhi: Rescue operations underway as fire breaks out in a residential building at Ner Chowk. (Source: ANI) Mandhi: Rescue operations underway as fire breaks out in a residential building at Ner Chowk. (Source: ANI)

FIVE members of a family, including a minor, were charred to death in a major fire at their residence on Ner Chowk in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh in the early hours of Monday.

The fire, suspected to have been sparked by a short-circuit, broke out just a day after a wedding in the family. The wedding ceremonies had been completed late Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Narender Soni (66) and Veena Soni (62) — uncle and aunt of the groom; Sudesh (70), Narinder’s sister and Mona (40), daughter-in-law of Narinder’s sister and her 12-year-old son Sai Sohel. The rest of the family and guests managed to exit the burning house and survived with minor injuries.

Deputy Commissioner Mandi Rughdev Thakur, who visited the spot, said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rajiv Kumar would conduct an inquiry into the cause of the fire.

Mandi SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a short-circuit and spread through the building, which comprised of a lot of wood. Fire tenders were rushed from Mandi to control the blaze.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also reached out to the family and expressed shock and grief over the incident.

