Mandi: Fire breaks out inside residential building, five killed, several feared trapped

Three fire tenders have been dispatched to the spot and rescue operations are underway. (Photo: ANI) Three fire tenders have been dispatched to the spot and rescue operations are underway. (Photo: ANI)

Five people were killed in a fire that broke out at a residential building in Mandi’s Ner Chowk area in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, ANI reported. District’s Additional Magistrate Rajiv Kumar told news agency ANI that an LPG cylinder explosion is suspected to have triggered the fire and many residents are feared to be trapped inside the building. Three fire tenders have been dispatched to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

(This is a developing situation; more details awaited)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd