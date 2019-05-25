Doctors remove 8 spoons, 2 screwdrivers, 2 toothbrushes and a knife from man’s stomach

Toggle Menu
The man was admitted to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A 35-year-old man reportedly swallowed eight spoons, two screwdrivers, two toothbrushes and one kitchen knife. Doctors were able to remove it from his stomach Saturday. The man was admitted to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. When the man was admitted to the hospital, he had objects protruding from his stomach, ANI reported.

Dr Nikhil who successfully removed the objects from the man’s stomach. (Source: Twitter/ ANI)

News agency ANI quoted Dr Nikhil as saying, “After investigation, it was found that some metallic objects were inside his stomach. Our team of surgeon immediately operated him. He is stable now.” The doctor added that the patient was suffering from a mental illness and called it a ‘rare case’.

(With agency inputs from ANI)

