In Himachal, 5808 get the first shot, 21 adverse cases

On Thursday, nearly 700 persons were vaccinated in 11 sessions and no adverse event was reported, health officials said. (Representational)

A total of 5,808 health workers in Himachal Pradesh have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in 108 sessions till Friday evening, according state health officials. Twenty-one adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in the state during this period.

The highest number of beneficiaries are in Kangra (1,577), followed by Shimla (676), Hamirpur (639) and Mandi (517). The least number of beneficiaries are in Kinnaur district, where 79 people have been given the first vaccine shot. Eight AEFI cases were reported in Kangra, seven in Solan, four in Una and one each in Mandi and Sirmaur. On Thursday, nearly 700 persons were vaccinated in 11 sessions and no adverse event was reported, health officials said.

Active cases come down to 556

Covid cases in the state have seen a sharp decline in December and January, with state not witnessing any infection related deaths on several days in the last two weeks. There are now 556 active cases in Himachal, and currently Kangra and Sirmaur districts are the worst-hit having 116 and 105 active cases, respectively. Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have only seven active cases each.

The total caseload of the state is 57,121, and 958 patients have succumbed to the disease so far. Many other patients from the state passed away after being referred to hospitals outside the state, particularly in the adjoining Chandigarh tricity. On Thursday, 39 new Covid cases were reported, 55 patients recovered from the disease, and three patients died.