Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates heliport, says ‘will boost tourism, help during emergencies’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Wednesday inaugurated a heliport, constructed at a cost of Rs 18 crore, near the Sanjauli-Dhalli bypass.

Speaking to mediapersons, Thakur said, “The Centre has provided Rs 12.13 crore for the construction of this project under the Himalayan Circuit of the Swadesh Darshan programme and Rs 6 crore under UDAN-2. This heliport will not only provide the much-needed relief to the high-end tourists visiting the state but also come handy in case of a medical emergency as the heliport is near the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla.”

“The three-storeyed heliport has all modern facilities like a reception counter, a manager’s office, ticket counter and VIP lounge among others. The heliport also has porta cabin facilities for arrival of passengers, parking for 50 vehicles, deck for helicopters and a safety net, he said.

Thakur added, “The heliport is spread on a 10.3 bigha land and has been beautified with mural painting and has been fully-equipped with CCTV/surveillance system.”

The Chief Minister said heliports are also being constructed at Baddi, Rampur and Mandi under the Udaan-2 scheme of Government of India.

“The state government will soon send a proposal for construction of new heliports at Reckong Peo, Chamba, Dalhousie, Jhanjeli, Jawalaji etc to the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation to give a fillip to tourism activities in these areas,” he told the media.

Thakur also said, “Special emphasis is being laid on air connectivity along with the four-laning of the National Highways connecting main tourist destinations in the state. At present, there are 64 helipads in the state and 38 new helipads are being constructed by the state government. Heliports and helipads would prove beneficial in the near future in terms of tourism, connectivity and emergencies. These would also facilitate rescue operations and in transporting patients to big hospitals in emergency situations.”