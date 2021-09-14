Himachal Pradesh: Three children, father charred to death as fire breaks out at home

Four members of a family, including three children, were burnt alive and a woman sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at their house at Tissa in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district early Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Rafi Mohmud (25), his daughters Zaitun (6), Jhulka (2) and son Samir (4). Mohmud’s wife Bhura was rushed to a hospital nearby and is in a critical condition.

Police said they received an alert at 3 am at Tissa police station regarding a fire in Churah tehsil’s Karatosh village. Initial probe has revealed the presence of petrol cans in the room. It is suspected that Mohmud may have lit a bidi and tossed the matchstick aside, which possibly fell on a petrol can.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Chamba HQ) Abhimanyu Verma said that all bodies have been recovered, but they are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. An FSL team from Dharamsala will inspect the spot, he said, adding that SP Arul Kumar and other officers have visited the site of fire. Preliminary findings indicate that cans of petrol stored in the house caught fire, he added.