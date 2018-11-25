Himachal Pradesh: Bus coming from Delhi falls in gorge; 21 injured, 6 critical

As many as 21 people from Delhi were injuries after their bus fell into a gorge near Kyari in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in the Kandaghat police station area on the Junga-Sadhupul road when the bus was returning to Delhi from a trip to Shimla and nearby tourist places, they said.

Of the injured, 15, including the driver and the conductor, are being treated at a community health centre in Junga, whereas six people, whose condition was stated as critical, were referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla, they added.

Police are yet to verify the exact cause of the accident.