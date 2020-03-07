Himachal Pradesh budget: Thakur focuses on education, connectivity

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 7,272 crore for 2020-21, which is 4 per cent of of the gross state domestic (GSDP). Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 7,272 crore for 2020-21, which is 4 per cent of of the gross state domestic (GSDP).

Introducing 25 new schemes, with focus on road and air connectivity, housing for poor and scheduled castes and quality education, the Himachal Pradesh government Friday presented a Rs 49,131 crore Budget for 2020-21.

No new taxes have been introduced in the Budget, which saw an increase of 10.7 per cent or Rs 4,743 crore as compared to Rs 44,388 crore Budget 2019-20.

Presenting his third budget, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 7,272 crore for 2020-21, which is 4 per cent of of the gross state domestic (GSDP).

In his nearly three-hour address in the Assembly while tabling the 75-page proposed Budget, Thakur said a target has been set to provide 10,000 houses to poor families in the next fiscal.

The CM announced that the highest spending — Rs 8,016 crore or 17 per cent of the Budget — would be spent in the education sector for upgrading educational institutions. For plan expenditure, the transport sector has been allotted Rs 1,395 crore. Thakur proposed to provide road connectivity to all panchayats in the state, and to prioritise connectivity to hamlets with a population of 100 to 249.

