Himachal: With focus on education, connectivity, CM Thakur presents Rs 49,131-crore Budget

Introducing 25 new schemes, with focus on road and air connectivity, housing for poor and scheduled castes and quality education, the Himachal Pradesh government Friday presented a Rs 49,131-crore Budget for 2020-21.n

No new taxes have been introduced in the Budget, which saw an increase of 10.7 per cent (or Rs 4,743 crore) as compared to Rs 44,388-crore Budget 2019-20.

Presenting his third budget, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 7,272 crore for 2020-21, which is 4 per cent of of the gross state domestic (GSDP), while the revenue receipts and expenditure are estimated at Rs 38,429 crore, and Rs 39,123 crore, respectively, leading to a revenue deficit of Rs 694 crore.

The net borrowing will be 3 per cent of GSDP.

In his nearly three-hour address in the Assembly while tabling the 150-page proposed Budget, Thakur said Rs 26.66 would be spent on salaries out of every hundred rupees to be spent by the state government in 2020-21. Similarly Rs 14.79 will be spent on pension, Rs 10.4 on interest payment, Rs 7.29 on loan repayment and Rs 41.22 will be on development works and other activities, he added.

A target has been set to provide 10,000 quality houses to the poor and scheduled caste families in the next fiscal, more than double the number last year.

The chief minister announced that the highest Rs 8,016 crore (or 17 per cent of the Budget) would be spent in the education sector in which four new schemes have been announced, including upgradation of nine colleges, 68 schools and 100 cluster elementary schools, besides setting up of virtual classrooms in 106 educational institutions. Mathematics laboratories will be set up in the next fiscal in 50 schools to make study more interesting. Part-time multi-task workers will also be appointed in the next fiscal in those primary schools where no water career is there, he added.

For the plan expenditure, the transport sector has been allotted Rs 1,395 crore. Thakur proposed to provide road connectivity to all panchayats in the state, and to prioritise connectivity to hamlets with a population of 100 to 249. A transport nagar in Hamirpur has also been proposed.

Land acquisition work for 25 national highways (NHs) will start. Remaining 80 of total 3,226 panchayats of the state will be connected through road, he added.

Thakur said Rs 1,013 crore earmarked for expanding air connectivity is the highest ever in any Budget of the state. Process for land acquisition for expanding Shimla and Gaggal airports and starting work of Mandi airport will be expedited. Besides, five heliports will be constructed.

At Rs 711 crore, the share of power sector in the plan expenditure has seen the maximum increase of 42 per cent. Thakur said that hydel projects of 515 megawatts are expected to be commissioned in 2020-21. A Rs 158-crore scheme will address the problem of low voltage in remote areas, and a subsidy of Rs 2,000 per kilowatt has been announced for solar power producers. Off-grid solar power plants for 1,000 households in remote Pangi valley are expected to mitigate local electricity problems, he said.

In the agriculture and allied services sector, the government plans to bring 20,000 hectares under methods of natural farming, and organise krishak melas in all blocks before kharif and rabi seasons. 50 per cent subsity will be provided to farmers to erect structures for supporting anti-hail nets, and cultivation of aromatic plants will be encouraged. Thakur also announced upgradation of three controlled atmosphere (CA) stores at Gumma, Jarol-Tikkar and Rohru. Mobile veterinary services, cow sanctuaries and ram breeding subsidy have also been proposed.

In the health sector, Thakur proposed setting up mammography facility in all district hospitals for detection of breast cancer and increasing diagnostic facilities for drug-resistant tuberculosis. The assistance to chronically ill patients has been increased to Rs 3,000 per month and three new anti retroviral therapy centres in the state were proposed. Replacement of old 108 ambulances, 10 new mobile health centres, and increase in the honorarium of ASHA workers have also been announced.

Thakur said that a Rs 58 crore scheme will promote the work of local artisans, weavers, leather workers and other craftspersons by developing handicraft clusters. An investment promotion agency will be set up to attract investments while another scheme will assist young people in start-ups.

In the tourism and hospitality sector, Thakur announced the establishment of Insitute of Hotel Management in Dharamshala and Food Craft Institute in Sundernagar. “A new initiative will be launched to prepare a pool of trained and skilled tourist guides,” he said.

The per capita income in Himachal Pradesh is Rs 60,205 higher than that of the country, he added.

The estimated per capita income of Himachal Pradesh is Rs 1,95,255 during 2019-20 whereas per-capita net national income during the same fiscal is estimated to be Rs 1,35,050.

The chief minister said, “I propose to celebrate 2020-21 as Golden Jubilee of ‘Himachal Pradesh attaining full statehood’.” Various programmes and shows will be held across the state and achievements will be shared with the public, he added.

Most of the news schemes announced by Thakur in the Budget has Swarna Jayanti as prefix as Himachal Pradesh is celebrating 50 years of statehood this year.

