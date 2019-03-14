Himachal: 23 days on, bodies of two Army jawans recovered from avalanche site

Days after one Army jawan was killed and five of them were trapped in an avalanche in Namgia Dogri in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, the bodies of two personnel were recovered from the site on Thursday.

Naik Videsh Chand (32) and Rifleman Arjun Singh (25) were among the jawans who were deployed in Shipki La along the Himachal Pradesh-China border in Kinnaur district when their an avalanche struck at Namgia Dogri on February 20.

Chand was a resident of Kharga village in the state’s Kullu district and Singh was from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. The bodies of the two jawans will reach their native places on Friday, said Shiv Mohan Singh Saini, SDM of Pooh sub-division, under which Namgia Dogri falls.

Six jawans were trapped in the avalanche on February 20. A jawan was rescued on the same day but he passed away. Search and rescue operations have been ongoing in the site for the past 23 days to recover the rest of the bodies.

With the recovery of the last two bodies trapped in the avalanche, the rescue operations were wound up on Thursday.