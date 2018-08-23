Follow Us:
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture
Himachal Pradesh: At least 11 killed as vehicle rolls down a hill in Kullu

Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Shalini Agnihotri said, "The deceased include five women, three children and three men."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2018 2:17:17 pm
Himachal Pradesh: At least 11 people die as vehicle falls down a hill in Kullu At least eleven people died after a private vehicle fell down a hill in Rani Nullah. (ANI photo)

At least eleven people died after a private vehicle fell down a hill in Rani Nullah in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Thursday, according to PTI.

Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Shalini Agnihotri, who rushed to the spot, said, “The deceased include five women, three children and three men.”

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

 

 

