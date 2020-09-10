Monsoon session of Himachal Assembly: MLAs propose commercial cultivation of Khair, Chandan trees

Commercial cultivation of Khair and Chandan trees in lower Himachal Pradesh can generate lucrative incomes for farmers, besides pushing up the state’s revenue, asserted several MLAs from the state during the ongoing monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Members also discussed challenges involved in the commercial use of the two trees, including a Supreme Court ban on green felling and illegal smuggling of trees.

The House discussed the topic on a private member resolution moved by Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhawala, which sought a government policy on the cutting and sale of Khair (Acacia catechu) and Chandan (sandalwood).

Dhawala said that several generations ago, someone brought two saplings of Khair into his area from outside which has resulted in several forests of the plant. Timber, oil and other products from Khair and Chandan command high prices in the market, and smugglers often cut these trees from private, government and forest land at night to sell the timber at a price of Rs 6,000-7,000 per kg, he said.

If felling of the two plants is legalised and regulated, people in the low hills of Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Chamba will be able to increase their income manifold, he said. “Revenue earned in Kangra and Hamirpur districts alone will be able to pay off the state’s outstanding debts. Currently, oil from these trees is being sold for Rs 15,000-20,000 by smugglers. A farmer once caught some people trying to cut a tree from his courtyard at night. They offered him Rs 1.5 lakh on the spot to take away the tree,” he said.

Green felling in forest areas was banned by the Supreme Court in 1996, but silviculture-felling is permitted in three forest ranges. In private lands, except 22 exempted species, trees can be felled under a ten-year felling programme which includes Khair. Several members of the house said that due to the ban, Khair trees in forest areas are drying up following maturity and losing their value.

Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, in his written reply to the resolution, said that the state government has filed an interlocutory application in the civil writ petition TN Godavarman Thirumulpad vs Union of India & Others to seek permission for felling of Khair trees in forest areas. This will prevent smuggling and help the state in earning an annual revenue of Rs 6.22 crore, he stated.

“A Khair forest undergoes natural regeneration. Whenever a Khair tree is cut, three-four more seedlings soon sprout at the same spot,” he added. Chandan, he said, is an exotic species for the state. He also assured Dhawala that the government will come out with a policy within a year for cultivation of these trees on private land.

Pathania added that the forest department will be distributing 60,000 saplings of Chandan to farmers. “We have requested the central government for a compensatory grant to the state due to loss in revenue caused by the ban on green felling, and similar representations have been made strongly to the 15th Finance Commission as well,” he said.

Following Pathania’s reply, the House allowed Dhawala to withdraw his resolution.

Gaggal airport runway to be extended to 3,010 metres

In a written reply to a question by Kangra MLA Pawan Kumar Kajal, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the Airports Authority of India has planned to extend the runway of the airport at Gaggal in Kangra from 1,372 to 3,010 metres.

