Himachal Pradesh: A day after clash, ABVP members allgedly attack SFI activists

A day after 17 members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were injured in a clash between members of the two groups in the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) campus, members of the ABVP allegedly beat up SFI members at Shimla’s Boileauganj Chowk on Monday leaving four SFI members injured, police said.

Shimla Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shukla said to The Indian Express, “Today (Monday) afternoon, ABVP members beat up SFI members at the Boileauganj Chowk. SFI members claimed that they were beaten up with lathis. Four SFI members who were injured have been taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.”

Shukla said that after Monday’s incident an FIR was registered in the Boileauganj police station against the ABVP, based on a complaint by the SFI.

On Sunday, 17 persons were injured when members of the two groups clashed in the university ground at around 6 am during a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha. Later, on Sunday, FIRs were registered in the Boileauganj police station based on complaints from members of both groups.

“We have arrested nine SFI members, and five ABVP members in connection with yesterday’s (Sunday’s) incident at HPU,” Shukla said.

On Monday, HPU Vice-Chancellor Professor Sikander Kumar constituted a six-member committee to enquire into the clashes between the two students’ groups and asked for a report within three days.

Kumar also held a meeting with the wardens of all the hostels and directed them to take strict action against violence in the hostel area.