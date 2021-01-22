Himachal Pradesh: 80% voter turnout in panchayat polls, women take lead

The turnout was 82.10 per cent among women, 78.70 per cent among men, and 13.70 per cent among others, the commission said.(Representational)

The three-phase panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh saw a voter turnout of 80.40 per cent with 39.19 lakh people turning up to exercise their franchise, the state election commission Friday said.

The turnout was 82.10 per cent among women, 78.70 per cent among men, and 13.70 per cent among others, the commission said. A total of 260 Covid patients and persons under isolation also participated in the voting by following standard operating procedures.

The commission has ordered a fresh poll for panchayat samiti and zila parishad members in three wards of gram panchayats Balag, Sainj and Jais in Theog block after it came to light that polling officials had written the names of voters on the ballot papers issued there. Revealing the identity of the electors during counting is prohibited under the HP Panchayati Raj Act.

The repolling, on Saturday from 7am to 1pm, will be held for panchayat samiti and zila parishad members and not for electing office-bearers of the panchayats as the results of the latter have already been declared, the SCE said.

As per the poll panel, 3,586 out of 3,615 panchayats in the state went to polls, with 69,408 candidates contesting for the posts of panchayat ward members, pradhans and up pradhans. For the 81 panchayat samitis in the state, 6,725 people contested across 1,644 wards and for the 12 zila parishads, 1,125 candidates contested in 239 wards.

In most of the panchayats, counting has been done and the results declared, while the process was underway for panchayat samitis and zila parishads on Friday. The entire election process is scheduled to get completed by Saturday, according to election officials. Elections to panchayati raj institutions in Himachal are not held on party symbols.