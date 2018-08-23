Himachal Pradesh: 11 members of two families dead in Manali road accident

A Scorpio car rolled down the gorge at Rahani Nala in Manali on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo) A Scorpio car rolled down the gorge at Rahani Nala in Manali on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo)

At least 11 people, including five women and three children, died when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Rahni nullah, few kilometres short of Rohtang Pass on Wednesday night.

According to police, all the victims were members of two families and were travelling from Kullu to Pangi in Chamba district. The police received information only in the morning, which delayed the rescue operation.

The victims had left Kullu in the ill-fated vehicle HP-45-7000 on Wednesday evening. The officials involved in the rescue operations said the accident must have taken place due to intense fog near Rahni nullah as people normally avoid traveling on this stretch at night during monsoon.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said 11 persons, including three kids and five women, have been killed in the accident. “Bodies are being retrieved and handed over to the families. We are investigating the reasons behind the accident,” she said.

The deceased were identified as Kalpna Devi w/o Rakesh Kumar R/o Shoor, Ayushman (2yrs) s/o of Rakesh Kumar R/o Shoor, Monika(23) R/o Kufa, Anjna(30) w/o Mukesh Kumar R/o Bishtho, Naksh (1-and-half-years) S/o Mukesh Kumar R/o Bishtho, Prem Raj (29) S/o Mansingh R/o Grosti, Dharmsingh (40) s/o Choudharyram R/o Chcholi, Kunti(7) D/o Dharmsingh R/o Chcholi, Meena (22) W/o Rajesh Kumar.

According to eyewitnesses, the administration had a tough time extracting the bodies from the gorge. The villagers started the rescue operations before the authorities could reach the spot.

