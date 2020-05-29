Himachal PPE scam, Congress demands probe, Bindal says he will come out as kundan

Meanwhile, in a video address on his Facebook, Bindal said that he has full faith in the power of truth. (Representational Photo) Meanwhile, in a video address on his Facebook, Bindal said that he has full faith in the power of truth. (Representational Photo)

The Opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the alleged medical purchase scam while Dr Rajeev Bindal, who resigned as the state BJP president on Thursday, said that he will come out as a “kundan” after this “agni-pariksha”.

In his resignation letter, Bindal claimed he had resigned on moral grounds after some people indirectly pointed towards the involvement of his party in the corruption case.

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore said that the CM holds both the portfolios of home and health. Therefore, the Congress has no trust in the ongoing investigation. “The resignation of the state BJP president means that an internal inquiry in their party pointed towards his role, creating pressure,” he said.

He said that it’s likely that many people are involved in the case, and there has been sub-standard supply of medical equipment during the pandemic. “Raincoats were passed off as PPE kits in Bilaspur while the government purchased some supplies of sanitizers at Rs 750 per unit instead of the prescribed amount of Rs 250. In Hamirpur, 15 Covid-19 patients were initially allowed to go home. The government is following a casual and indecisive approach while battling the virus,” he said.

In a statement, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh said that the arrest of the director, health services, during a health crisis makes it clear that the case is linked to senior BJP leaders. He added that during the 60 years of his political career, he has never witnessed a political party indulding in corruption during an ongoing disaster.

Meanwhile, in a video address on his Facebook, Bindal said that he has full faith in the power of truth. “Truth has to undergo several rounds of agni pareeksha. I am sure I will come out of this test like a kundan. We have not made any mistake. Some people are trying to shine their selfish politics while others are washing their hands in the flowing Ganga. Those are indulging in byanbazi. I request them to think four times before speaking anything,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd