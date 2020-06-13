Himachal PPE scam: Accused confirmed payment in missing 6-sec part of audio clip, court told

The court observed that “blank bail” cannot be given. to Gupta for an offence which is neither specified nor registered against him. The court observed that “blank bail” cannot be given. to Gupta for an offence which is neither specified nor registered against him.

AN AUDIO clip related to the alleged PPE kits scam in Himachal Pradesh was longer by six seconds, and the missing portion revealed “confirmation of payment” by accused Dr A K Gupta, the investigating officer told a special court in Shimla during bail hearing of co-accused Prithvi Singh on Friday.

Singh, an employee of Punjab-based medical supplier Bioaide Corporation who was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau and Anti-Corruption Bureau last week in the alleged corruption case, was granted bail on Friday.

According to the bail order, the investigating officer (IO) told the court that Singh originally recorded a 49-second audio clip of his telephone conversation with Gupta, but only 43 seconds of it went public. The first six seconds reveal confirmation of payment by Gupta, the IO said.

He told the court that Singh has refused to divulge details of when and how a tranche of Rs 50,000 was allegedly given to Gupta. The IO said Singh had agreed to deliver a bribe of Rs 3 lakh but Gupta allegedly sought Rs 5 lakh. The exchange eventually did not materialise, he said.

Singh has claimed it was a fake audio clip, while the IO said the accused had confessed to having recorded the clip and then deleted it. Singh was arrested after officials found three more audio clips of a conversation between him and Gupta, then Himachal Pradesh’s director of health services.

Based on the clip, Singh and Gupta have been accused of trying to exchange a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for supply of PPE kits worth over Rs 1 crore by Bioaide to the Himachal Pradesh government.

Gupta, wife’s interim bail plea dismissed

The court on Friday dismissed an interim bail application moved by Gupta and his wife Madhur Bala, who said in their application that they may be arrested any time.

Gupta, already out on bail in the case, alleged in the application that the Vigilance Bureau threatened to book him, his wife and their children in another case if “recovery of money is not shown”, and that officials are pressing him hard “for admitting certain fake deals”.

The court observed that “blank bail” cannot be given. to Gupta for an offence which is neither specified nor registered against him.

