Himachal’s population on its way to attaining herd immunity: Health minister

HIMACHAL HEALTH Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal on Monday said that the population of the state is on its way to attain herd immunity towards Covid-19. The number of active cases is on the decline and 60-70 per cent of the state’s population is projected to be affected by the coronavirus, he said during a press conference.

The state currently has 2,630 active cases and has reported a total of 263 Covid-related deaths so far. On Monday it recorded 74 new cases, four deaths and 135 recoveries. Saizal said a “mild” level of community spread of the virus has been observed in the state.

He said the purchase of medical items by the state government during the pandemic was done in a fair and transparent manner through the e-tendering process, in response to allegations leveled by former health minister Kaul Singh Thakur, who has accused the state health department of irregularities in the purchase of some health equipment.

Saizal provided details of the process of buying pulse oximeters and oxygen cylinders by the state, and the installation of oxygen pipeline system in seven hospitals. He said that majority of the 500 ventilators provided to Himachal by the Centre are now functional and there are now around 630 ventilators in the state including those in private hospitals.

