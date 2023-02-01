Himachal Police paper leak: CBI searches 50 places in 7 states

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday conducted searches at 50 locations in seven states as part of its ongoing probe into two cases related to the last year’s leak of question paper for the police constable recruitment test in Himachal Pradesh.

The agency had registered two FIRs on November 30, 2022, after they received a request from the state government to take over the investigation of cases being probed by the state police.

Question paper of written test held on March 27, 2022, for the posts of constable in Himachal Pradesh Police was leaked ahead of the date by several middlemen spread across several states. The incident came to light on May 5 last year and the examination was cancelled the next day, followed by the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 7. “The SIT found that a part-time employee – Sudhir Yadav of Akbarpur district of Bihar – of a printing press had leaked the question paper in March before giving it to those accused in the case,” an officer said.

“During investigation and scrutiny of documents, a well-organised network of middlemen based in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, etc. came to the fore,” said a spokesperson of the CBI.

“Searches on Tuesday were conducted in Kangra, Una, Mandi, Hamirpur, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmour districts in Himachal Pradesh; Nalanda, Samastipur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Patna, and Navada in Bihar; Haridwar and Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Pathankot in Punjab; Jaunpur, Varanasi, Gazipur, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; Rewari in Haryana, and Delhi,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, three cases were registered by the state police in connection with the leak in Gaggal (Kangra), Arki (Solan), and at CID Police Station in Bharari (Shimla).

As many as 1,87,476 applications had been received for 1,334 posts of constable. As many as 75,803 candidates had qualified the physical test, of which 26,346 cleared the written examination.

Around 253 persons, including the owner of the printing press, staff, owners of coaching centres, agents, family members of candidates, and candidates were arrested during the course of investigation by the SIT. Charge sheets against more than 150 accused were filed in court.

According to the state police investigation, multiple gangs were involved in the leak and habitual offenders, engineers and people working in the government department of Railways and income tax were among the kingpins and agents who leaked the papers.