Himachal may emerge as quarantine destination: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government is exploring the possibility of promoting the state as a quarantine destination to boost tourism, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Saturday said.

In a television interview, Thakur said that the government has received several suggestions in this regard and it is an appealing concept. “In the future, when the impact of Covid-19 reduces and people from other states are advised to go into quarantine for 14 days, they can choose to come to Himachal to spend their quarantine period. We’re thinking along these lines,” he said.

17 new cases

17 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the tally of active cases to 121 and the total case tally to 185. Six cases were reported in Kangra, five in Solan, four cases in Mandi, and one each in Shimla and Una, health officials said.

Non-AC buses to ply in from June 1

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday decided to permit non-AC buses to ply from June 1 and open hair saloons, among other relaxations in the coronavirus restrictions.

Parliamentary Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to permit non-AC buses, including private and public, to ply in the state from June 1 with 60 per cent capacity. The night bus services will remain suspended till further orders, he added.

The cabinet also decided that the private schools would be allowed to charge only tuition fee in view of the coronavirus induced lockdown. These decisions will help bringing back normalcy to life after coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March, he said.

