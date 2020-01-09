Himachal HC orders CBI inquiry into patwari recruitment exam of 2019

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has asked the CBI to investigate the matter and submit a report by April 8. (File Photo) The Himachal Pradesh High Court has asked the CBI to investigate the matter and submit a report by April 8. (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered a CBI inquiry into the recruitment examination for 1,194 posts of patwaris held last year. The orders came after the state government admitted that 43 out of 100 questions in the recruitment examination were same as those asked in the Teacher Eligibility Test.

“This cannot be a mere coincidence, when there are thousands or lakhs of questions in the question bank. Therefore, prima facie, we are of the considered view that there has been some mischief in setting up of the paper for the patwari examination and the intent behind the same could possibly be to help certain candidate(s).

However, this court has no material to draw a conclusion and it would be necessary to have the entire factual situation investigated by the CBI,” observed a division bench comprising Justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Chander Bhushan Barowalia.

The court has asked the CBI to investigate the matter and submit a report by April 8.

Last November, some candidates had moved the court alleging irregularities in the holding of the recruitment examination, such as allotment of a roll number to more than one candidate, assigning of wrong examination centres, and late distribution of question papers among others.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App