Himachal HC notice to govt over two families staying at guest house meant for Covid-19 doctors

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has issued a notice to the state government after a Shimla resident petitioned the court alleging that

two families from Delhi were illegally allowed to stay at the circuit house (state guest house) in Chaura Maidan which is meant for doctors dealing with Covid-19.

One of the persons staying there has tested positive for the coronavirus, said the petitioner. Virender Thakur, an advocate from New Shimla, has stated in his petition that he came to know about two families from Delhi who were allowed to stay at the circuit house which is against the state government rules. The circuit house is meant for doctors from IGMC and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Shimla, who are deployed on Covid-19 duty, said the petition filed by Thakur’s counsel Sanjeev Bhushan.

One of the persons from the two families tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, and his primary contacts have been quarantined at Hotel Holiday Home, while the other family continues to stay at the circuit house, Thakur said in his petition.

He has sought an inquiry into the matter, and appropriate directions to stop the misuse of guest houses in the state. The court has asked the state government to file its reply on or before July 23, the next date for the hearing. The High Court is also hearing a petition which has challenged the state government’s recent decision to allow the entry of tourists into the state.

