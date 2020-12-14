Himachal governor suffers minor bruises after his car hits a tree off national highway in Telangana

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's car after hitting the tree on roadside. (Photo: Arranged by Indian Express)

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya suffered minor bruises on Monday after his car veered off the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway (NH-65) and a hit tree, on his way to a felicitation programme in Nalgonda organised by the BJP.

Dattatreya’s private secretary, who was also traveling with the governor, said the accident took place ahead of Panthangi toll plaza. “He suffered minor bruises. We have reached Nalgonda and after taking first-aid, the Governor will proceed with the civic felicitation event. He will then go to Tungaturhi in Suryapet district to unveil the statue of Jyotirao Phule.”

The Mercedes Benz car, in which the Governor was traveling, halted after hitting a tree, a little after 11 am at Khaithapuram village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Following which Dattatreya proceeded for his scheduled programme in another vehicle, said Choutuppal police.

Ch Venkanna, station house officer, Chouttupal Police, told indianexpress.com that the Governor’s car was moving in a convoy and when it reached near TNR factory in Khaitapuram village, the driver lost control and came off the highway. “At the time of the incident, the Governor was traveling with his personal assistant and private secretary,” he added.

He ruled out possible overspeeding as the cause of the accident. “The car was moving at only 60 kmph. There is no overspeeding aspect here. The vehicle lost control and came off the road. It hit a tree and stopped. No one was injured.” he said.

Bandaru Dattatreya is in Hyderabad since December 10, and will head back to Shimla on December 16.

