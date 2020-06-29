Himachal Governor asks Centre to bolster infrastructure at Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has asked the Centre to strengthen infrastructure in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti — two remote districts of the state which share a 260 km border with the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Dattatraya has suggested the enhancement of communication and road transport in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti and to “increase the deployment of the Army to an independent mountain division”.

“Adequate arrangements may be made to tackle drones from China side. There is also an urgent need of an airstrip in Spiti for prompt deployment of forces in border areas when the need arises. This airstrip can act as an advanced landing ground,” he stated.

The governor told Singh that Himachal police has visited villages in border areas and interacted with the residents. The central intelligence agencies, the Indian Army and ITBP need to make similar efforts to instil a sense of security and confidence among the people, he suggested.

Dattatraya added that round-the-year maintenance and security of the Manali-Leh axis needs to be undertaken on account of its strategic importance.

