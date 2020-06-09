Himachal DGP, 30 officers in quarantine after man they came in contact with dies

A police spokesman said a massive manhaunt has been launched to nab the culprit and all escape routes are being monitored. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) A police spokesman said a massive manhaunt has been launched to nab the culprit and all escape routes are being monitored. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and about 30 other police officials home-quarantined themselves Tuesday, while certain areas inside the state police headquarters was sealed after a man who had met the police chief died of coronavirus earlier in the day, an official said.

A 61-year-old man had visited the police headquarters at Nigam Vihar in Chhota Shimla to convey his best wishes to the DGP on his day of joining on June 1, SP Khushal Sharma said.

“It was the first day of the new DGP in office. So people were coming to wish him good luck,” said Sharma, who is also state police spokesperson.

Later that day, the man travelled to Delhi. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday and died of the disease Tuesday morning in Delhi. Police did not reveal whether the man was a resident of Delhi or Himachal Pradesh.

Following the news, the DGP and about 30 other police officials, who might have come in contact with the man, home-quarantined themselves as per the protocol. Sharma said the samples of the police chief and other officials were taken for testing. Kundu’s samples returned negative.

“We are sanitising and sealing the areas he had visited (inside the headquarters building),” Sharma added. “The police department is following established protocols and advisories issued by the state health department and the union ministry of health and family welfare”.

The functioning of the police headquarters has continued, but public has been barred from entering the building for now, officials said.

A 1989-batch IPS officer, Kundu was appointed the DGP with effect from June 1 by Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board. He assumed charge of the office on May 30 as it was a holiday on May 31, the day his predecessor SR Mardi retired. He was earlier serving as the principal secretary to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (excise and taxation, vigilance) and principal resident commissioner of HP at New Delhi.

