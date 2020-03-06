Himachal debt rises to 55,700 crore: 10% budget amount to be used for interest payment

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express file photo) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express file photo)

Himachal Pradesh is currently facing a debt burden of over Rs 55,700 crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday said adding that over 10.4 per cent of total budget amount will be spent on loan interest payment in FY 2020-21.

Earlier while presenting the Rs 49,131-crore budget, Thakur said that Rs 10.4 would be spent on interest payment out of every hundred rupees to be spent by the state government in 2020-21. In other words, the state government will use approximately Rs 5,109 crore on loan interest payment out of the total Rs 49,131 crore budget in 2020-21.

The state’s debt burden was Rs 49,096 crore in 2019, while it was 46,385 crore in 2017. Earlier, the burden on the state was 19,977 crore and Rs 27,598 crore in 2007 and 2012, respectively.

The previous Congress government had taken a net loan of Rs 18,787 crore during its five-year tenure from 2013 to 2017.

Responding to media queries regarding resource mobilisation, Thakur said that excise revenue is targeted at Rs 1,840 crore in 2020-21, while the GST registration has reached 90 per cent. The 15th Finance Commission has recommended an annual grant of Rs 19,309 for the state, which is expected further relief.

