Himachal Congress seeks probe into BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma’s death

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, however, said that he met Sharma's family members and they have so far not alleged the possibility of any kind of foul play. (File)

The opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Friday demanded a high-level probe into the death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, even as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Delhi Police is already investigating the incident and a “hasty decision” should be avoided at this point of time.

A second term Lok Sabha MP from Mandi parliamentary constituency, the 63-year-old Sharma was found allegedly hanging from the ceiling at his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Raising the issue soon after Question Hour in Vidhan Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said that the people of the state in general and of Mandi parliamentary constituency in particular wanted to know the exact cause of his “mysterious death”.

“Sharma represented 17.5 lakh voters, and his sudden demise has raised a lot of concern among the people of Himachal. No suicide note has been found, and various theories are being sold over the social media and otherwise. The truth needs to be told to the public,” said Agnihotri.

He said Sharma had received the Covid vaccine only four days before his death, which indicated his will to live. “If a high-level probe can be launched into the death of (actor) Sushant Singh Rajput, it is merited in this case as well since Sharma died under mysterious circumstances and was a public figure,” said Agnihotri.

In media statements, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh demanded a CBI probe into the MP’s death.

Responding to Agnihotri, state Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj informed the House that if Sharma’s family demands it, the state government can recommend a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, however, said that he met Sharma’s family members and they have so far not alleged the possibility of any kind of foul play. “Recalling Sharma’s recent activity, his family said he had allocated Rs 50 lakh from his MP LAD funds to a development work in Machhial. He was also suffering from health problems related to prostrate and urine and had recently gone to Palampur for treatment. He had lost weight and his health condition forced him to stop eating several kinds of foods. Health was perhaps a big factor…,” said the CM.

He said the death occurred in national capital and the Delhi Police is investigating the matter. “They have collected forensic samples and the post-mortem report is awaited. A hasty decision should be avoided right now,” said Thakur. He also expressed concern over social media chatter over the incident.

On Thursday, Sharma was cremated with full state honours near his native village Jalpehar in Mandi. He is survived by his wife and three sons.