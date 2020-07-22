Himachal CM goes into quarantine after deputy secy in his office tests positive

Thakur left the chief minister’s office in the afternoon and went to his official residence Oakover to home-quarantine, canceling his official engagements. Thakur left the chief minister’s office in the afternoon and went to his official residence Oakover to home-quarantine, canceling his official engagements.

HIMACHAL PRADESH Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been quarantined after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said.

Thakur left the chief minister’s office in the afternoon and went to his official residence Oakover to home-quarantine, canceling his official engagements.

An official said that the Covid patient had come in contact with the CM during official work such as signing of files. Besides Thakur, all other primary contacts of the deputy secretary, including the entire CMO staff and some other officials at the Secretariat, have been placed under quarantine and their samples taken for Covid testing.

The deputy secretary is believed to have contracted the virus from a BJP leader from Mandi, who had visited the CMO last week and also tested positive on Wednesday. The 40-year-old patient is a spokesperson for BJP in Mandi and had visited the chief minister’s office on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said that samples of Thakur and his family members, and all those working in the CMO have been sent for testing to the IGMC hospital in Shimla. “All primary contacts of the patient have been directed to undergo home quarantine,” he said. Another official said that the CMO is being sanitised.

Last month, DGP Sanjay Kundu and other police personnel at the police headquarters in Nigam Vihar had gone into home quarantine after a Covid patient had visited the newly-appointed police chief to congratulate him.

