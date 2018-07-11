Will constitute commission for protection of cows: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

He the sanctuary would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.52 crore on 109 bighas of land in Kotla Barog village of Pachhad tehsil. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) He the sanctuary would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.52 crore on 109 bighas of land in Kotla Barog village of Pachhad tehsil. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said a commission would soon be constituted for the protection of cows as he laid the foundation stone of the state’s biggest cow sanctuary in Simarpur district. He the sanctuary would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.52 crore on 109 bighas of land in Kotla Barog village of Pachhad tehsil.

It will be the biggest in this hilly state and will have the capacity to provide shelter to about 500 cows, he said, adding that the sanctuary would be run and managed by the Animal Husbandry Department.

Thakur said Rs 1 cess had been imposed on the sale of every bottle of liquor in the state for construction and maintenance of ‘gau sadans’ (cow shelter homes).

