Himachal Cabinet shortens night curfew by an hour, allows markets to open Sundays

A deserted road in Shimla during the Covid curfew. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday decided to shorten the night curfew imposed in parts of the state by an hour and allow markets to open on Sundays.

Night curfew is currently in force in the districts of Shimla, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi. From 9 pm to 6 am, the timing of the curfew has now been changed to 10 pm to 6 am. The state government had earlier ordered closure of markets on Sundays in view of the Covid surge in the state. The Cabinet said that acting on the demand of the general public as well as various trader associations, it has decided to allow markets to operate as usual on Sundays.

Panel to probe complaints of high school fee despite no physical classes

It also decided that all the summer-closing schools in the state will remain closed till February 12 and online classes would continue. In the backdrop of parents’ bodies in the state protesting against high school fees being charged by private schools despite there being no physical classes due to the pandemic, the Cabinet decided to form a committee to look into the matter.

“The Cabinet considered the issue of exorbitant charges being levied by private schools and constituted a committee to see that the fees and charges of private educational institutions are not exploitative in nature and are consortium to the salary of the staff and infrastructure facilities in schools,” a government statement said.

The committee will comprise deputy commissioners along with deputy directors of higher and elementary education of the concerned districts.

The Cabinet gave its consent for allotment of 104 megawatt Tandi, 130 MW Rashil and 267 MW Sach Khas hydro-electric projects on the Chenab Basin in favour of SJVN Limited on similar terms and conditions as already applicable for three other projects to SJVNL in the Chenab Basin.

It also decided to fill up two posts of assistant registrar, Cooperative Societies in Cooperative Department, through direct recruitment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd