Himachal: Cabinet nod to open schools and colleges, state gets 3 new municipal corporations

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to upgrade the municipal councils of Mandi, Solan and Palampur to municipal corporations by inclusion of adjoining areas. It also approved the resumption of regular classes in colleges and in schools from Classes 9 to 12, according to a press release by the state government.

Meanwhile, students enrolled in first and second year undergraduate courses in the academic session 2019-20 will be promoted to the next academic year keeping in view the Covid pandemic, the Cabinet decided.

Besides the three new corporations, the Cabinet approved the creation of six new nagar panchayats, viz., Kandaghat in Solan district, Amb in Una district, Ani and Nirmand in Kullu district, and Chirgaon and Nerwa in Shimla district. All these urban local bodies, along with Ner Chowk, Karsog and Jawali, will be reorganised by exclusion and inclusion of certain areas, the statement said.

It further said that all the newly included areas in these urban local bodies (ULBs) will be exempted from payment of general tax for a period of three years. The customary rights as provided in the Wazib-Ul-Urz in the record of rights will also be retained in these areas, the Cabinet decided.

The elections to ULBs in the state, including the newly created nagar panchayats and municipal corporations, will be conducted in January next year after consultation with the state election commission, the statement said. “The elections to the Municipal Corporation, Dharamshala will also be conducted with all ULBs in January 2021 to avoid repetitive elections and associated expenditure. The elections for Shimla Municipal Corporation will be conducted in due course in 2022,” it said.

A decision was also taken to restore Janmanch, a public grievance redressal programme in the state, from November 8. The Cabinet gave its approval to provide extension in services of already engaged SMC teachers of various categories in elementary and higher education departments for the academic session 2020-21, but it will be subject to the final outcome of a special leave petition pending in the Supreme Court.

A go-ahead has also been given to fill up 1,334 vacant posts of constables on regular basis through direct recruitment, and raised the honorarium of 1,345 IT teachers engaged on an outsource basis in the education department.

