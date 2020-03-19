Himachal: BJP’s Indu Bala Goswami elected to Rajya Sabha

Indu Goswami at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express photo/Pradeep Kumar) Indu Goswami at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express photo/Pradeep Kumar)

BJP candidate Indu Bala Goswami was on Wednesday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal and Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Goswami was handed over a certificate of her election to the Upper House by Returning Officer Yash Paul Sharma.

The election for the Rajya Sabha seat was scheduled for March 26, but Goswami was declared the winner on Wednesday as she was the lone candidate for the seat. Following her election, Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmer said that her new role is a matter of honour for women and the people of Kangra.

Goswami, 53, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Palampur in 2017, is a former state president of the BJP Mahila Morcha. She is also a part-time non-official director of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and the director of a private school in Baijnath.

She replaces Congress member Viplove Thakur, the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP who is set to complete her tenure in April. The two other Rajya Sabha seats from the state are represented by BJP president J P Nadda and Congress leader Anand Sharma.

