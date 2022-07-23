scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Himachal Assembly polls: BJP’s Indu Verma switches over to Congress, may contest polls from Theog

Indu Verma has been associated with politics for the last two decades. Her husband, Rakesh Verma won the Assembly elections from the Theog constituency twice as an Independent candidate and once on a BJP ticket.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 12:12:33 am
Indu Verma was inducted into the party during an official ceremony at Congress headquarters in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

BJP leader Indu Verma, the wife of three-time BJP MLA Rakesh Verma, on Friday joined the Congress giving the party a shot in the arm in the run-up to Himachal Pradesh polls. Indu Verma was inducted into the party during an official ceremony at Congress headquarters in Delhi on Friday. The joining comes days after former BJP state president Khimi Ram had switched over to the Congress.

Indu Verma has been associated with politics for the last two decades. Her husband, Rakesh Verma won the Assembly elections from the Theog constituency twice as an Independent candidate and once on a BJP ticket. While Rakesh Verma passed away two years ago following a heart attack, the family continues to garner and command a lot of support in the region.

While in the BJP, Indu Verma has headed the district Mahila Morcha and has also been a member of the Zila Parishad. Indu has also been the president of the Family and Child Welfare Board. Primarily, she has been running an NGO concerning women’s welfare for the last 20 years.

Indu’s father-in-law was the former DGP of Himachal Pradesh. With a diverse political background and public service records, Indu and her family are expected to yield influence beyond Theog, the constituency from where she is likely to get the Congress Assembly ticket.

Party sources said Indu’s relatives had carried out campaigning in Chopal under her husband’s name and managed to secure a win. With Indu joining the Congress, the impact is likely to be visible in Chopal and in areas of Kasumpti.

On Friday, Indu Verma joined the Congress in the presence of Rajeev Shukla, the party in-charge for Himachal Pradesh. “There is a sense of confusion within the ranks of the BJP. On all fronts, the party is failing to deliver. It is evident that the Congress party will form the next government in the state,” Shukla said.

