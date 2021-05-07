Himachal asks Centre to double its liquid oxygen quota

To increase oxygen supply in the biggest hospitals of the state, the production capacity of the oxygen plant at IGMC Hospital in Shimla is being increased by 20 MT, Thakur said. (File/Representational)

The Himachal Pradesh government has asked the Centre to increase its daily liquid medical oxygen quota from the current 15 MT to 30 MT, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur told a group of oxygen manufacturers on Friday.

The state’s current quota of 15 MT is supplied by a Baddi-based unit of Inox Air Products. There are several other private oxygen manufacturers as well as government plants in Himachal and the daily production capacity here, according to government officials, currently is around 53 MT, which includes the 15MT quota from Inox.

Thakur said that the state is currently producing surplus oxygen but more cylinders for transporting the product are required and so he has also asked the Centre for additional stocks of 5,000 D Type and 3,000 B Type cylinders.

To increase oxygen supply in the biggest hospitals of the state, the production capacity of the oxygen plant at IGMC Hospital in Shimla is being increased by 20 MT, Thakur said.

An official said that the state currently has nine facilities for filling oxygen cylinders and a total of 13 new pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants are coming up, of which three have already been commissioned at DDU hospital in Shimla, zonal

hospital in Dharamshala and the medical college at Nerchowk.