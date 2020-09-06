Himachal: 4 deaths, 188 fresh cases

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 409, followed by Sirmaur (359), Kangra (335), Una (212), Hamirpur (166), Bilaspur (130), Chamba (115), Shimla (114), Mandi (57), Kullu (47), Kinnaur (33) and Lahaul-Spiti (one). (Representational)

Four more persons died of COVID-91 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the death toll to while 188 new cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 7,019.

One death each was reported from Una, Kangra. Solan and Mandi, the state’s health bulletin said. Solan accounts for 15 of the total Covid-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (10), Mandi (eight), Hamirpur (five), Una, Chamba and Shimla (four each), and Sirmaur (three).

Of the 188 fresh cases, 71 were reported from Solan, 28 each from Una and Kangra, 22 from Hamirpur, 12 from Mandi, 11 from Sirmaur, nine from Chamba, five from Shimla and one from Kinnaur and Kullu, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,978, Dhiman said.

Meanwhile, 21 patients recovered from the infection — ten in Kangra, five each in Una and Chamba and one in Hamirpur.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,941, Dhiman said, adding that 45 patients have migrated out of the state.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 409, followed by Sirmaur (359), Kangra (335), Una (212), Hamirpur (166), Bilaspur (130), Chamba (115), Shimla (114), Mandi (57), Kullu (47), Kinnaur (33) and Lahaul-Spiti (one).

