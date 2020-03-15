Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches political party

Bhim Army chief at the launch of his party on Sunday. (Source: ANI) Bhim Army chief at the launch of his party on Sunday. (Source: ANI)

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Sunday made his political debut by launching the ‘Azad Samaj Party’. The day of the launch, March 15, is significant as it marks the 86th birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram.

After the announcement of his party, Azad tweeted, “Sahab Kanshi Ram tera mission adhoora, Azad Samaj Party karegi poora (The incomplete mission of Kanshi Ram will be completed by Azad Samaj Party).”

साहब कांशीराम तेरा मिशन अधूरा

आज़ाद समाज पार्टी करेगी पूरा। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) March 15, 2020

Earlier this month, Azad had met Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar and had hinted at the formation of a new political front in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections in 2022.

Referring to BSP chief Mayawati, Azad had said, “Mayawati ji cannot do everything on her own. She has been working for a long time. And this is why we are here to help us in the movement. In politics, no one is an enemy for a long time, and with her blessings, we can settle ourselves in power.”

Azad has been a vocal critic of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over several issues, including the new Citizenship Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country.

He was detained for nearly a month for participating in an anti-CAA rally in Delhi on December 21 last year. He was granted bail on January 17 but was again detained in Hyderabad ten days later.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd