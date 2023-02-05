scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
‘I was privileged to work with her, be her friend’: Hillary pays tribute to Ela Bhatt

Ahmedabad city mayor Kirit Parmar, director of Torrent Power Varun Mehta and SEWA members were also present.

Former USA secretary of state Hillary Clinton addresses at Elaben Bhatt (SEWA founder), at her memorial, Lokmanya Tilak Garden near Ellisbridge, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited the Lokmanya Tilak Baug — earlier Victoria Garden — in Ahmedabad on Sunday to pay tribute to Ela Bhatt, the founder of Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA).

Standing at a memorial built in the shape of an open book made of red sandstone near a banyan tree planted by Bhatt in the garden in 2022, Clinton said, “Everyone who is a part of creating this wonderful remembrance of my friend Elaben has worked so much to help uplift hardworking women in this country and around the world.”

Former USA secretary of state Hillary Clinton at Elaben Bhatt (SEWA founder), at her memorial, Lokmanya Tilak Garden near Ellisbridge, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Expressing her gratitude, Clinton added, “I was very privileged to work with her, be her friend, I visited her couple of years ago at her home here… I am very very grateful that I got to see this important woman, this important leader recognised in her town, in her city where she was born, worked, where she started SEWA, where she is remembered by so many… thank you so much.”

“Elaben did some wonderful work for uplifting women in need in the country. It is a privilege as a group to be associated with the whole development here,” said Varun Mehta.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 20:20 IST
‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan chats with ‘first heroine’ Renuka Shahane, husband Ashutosh Rana chimes in: ‘Colonel Luthra can…’

