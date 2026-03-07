Setting up a casino in Goa just got more expensive
The chief minister proposed that the fee for obtaining a new excise licence to open a liquor shop and restaurant be fixed at Rs 20 lakh and the fee for transferring an excise license without inheritance be increased to Rs 25 lakh.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presents the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27, at the Goa Legislative Assembly, in North Goa, Friday, March 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)
A 200 percent hike in licencing fee to set up new casinos, increase in fee to obtain an excise license and open a liquor shop, regularisation of contractual employees working in government sector for a decade on contractual basis, creation of a ‘Happiness’ index and Rs 500 crore outlay for the development of the third district ‘Kushavati’ – these were among the major announcements in the state Budget for 2025-26, presented by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday.
“The fee for setting up new casinos in the state will be increased by 200 percent over the current existing fee in this financial year,” Sawant told the House. During a press conference later, he said that the fee will only be for those operators, who are seeking to set up new onshore casinos in the state. “No new offshore casino would be allowed. The number of offshore casinos is fixed at six. The fee increase is only for those who apply to set up new onshore casinos in the state,” he said.
Sawant said the Budget with the vision ‘Viksit Goa 2037’ focused on all the sectors of the economy, including infrastructure development, green energy, better healthcare, social security, education, public transport and delivery of public services. No new taxes have been introduced in the Budget, he said, adding that the state expects to earn revenue from higher GST collections and the resumption of mining.
Sawant said the total Budget size is Rs 30,195 crore, of which revenue expenditure is Rs 21,970 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 8,225 crore. The revenue surplus is Rs 1,666 crore and fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 3,895 crore. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) (advanced) for the year 2026-27 at current prices is estimated at Rs 1.31 lakh crore and the GSDP per capita is estimated to be Rs 8.18 lakh. “The government will provide reservations for orphaned children in government jobs and educational institutions. Around 2,500 vacancies would be filled during the current fiscal through the Staff Selection Commission. The government will introduce an academic excellence scheme under which selected students will be given research opportunities and internships at institutions such as IITs and National Institute of Technology,” Sawant said.
Sawant announced a ‘Mhaji Flat yojana’ for deemed conveyance for cases where the sale deed is not yet done between the flat owner, builder and land owner or the housing society. “Goa Happiness Index to be formulated soon. The digital taxi policy will also be introduced from this year,” he said.
Other major announcements included formation of new Ministry of AYUSH in the Government of Goa, formation of a Goa State Cashew Board to promote cashew cultivation in the state and ‘Mukhyamantri Sukanya Kaushal Vikas Yojana’, which proposes a 100 percent tuition fee waiver for women in ITIs.
“With the support of the Central Government, Rs 180 crore will be spent on the transformation of Vasco city, which will include revival, restoration, and restructuring of Vasco’s historic urban fabric, expansion of public spaces and introduction of Blue-Green infrastructure facilities in the city,” Sawant said.
He added that the Budget largely focused on the education sector, upskilling and creating job opportunities for youth in government and private sector
The tourism sector has been allocated Rs 385 crore, with the government planning to implement an inbound tour operators’ incentive scheme to promote chartered flights.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
Expertise
Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights.
Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including:
Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved.
Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases.
Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments.
He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More