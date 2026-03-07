Setting up a casino in Goa just got more expensive

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presents the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27, at the Goa Legislative Assembly, in North Goa, Friday, March 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

A 200 percent hike in licencing fee to set up new casinos, increase in fee to obtain an excise license and open a liquor shop, regularisation of contractual employees working in government sector for a decade on contractual basis, creation of a ‘Happiness’ index and Rs 500 crore outlay for the development of the third district ‘Kushavati’ – these were among the major announcements in the state Budget for 2025-26, presented by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday.

“The fee for setting up new casinos in the state will be increased by 200 percent over the current existing fee in this financial year,” Sawant told the House. During a press conference later, he said that the fee will only be for those operators, who are seeking to set up new onshore casinos in the state. “No new offshore casino would be allowed. The number of offshore casinos is fixed at six. The fee increase is only for those who apply to set up new onshore casinos in the state,” he said.