Hike for ASHA, Anganwadi workers gets Cabinet nod

PM Narendra Modi interacts with workers via video-conference. (PTI Photo/File) PM Narendra Modi interacts with workers via video-conference. (PTI Photo/File)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs Wednesday approved enhanced remuneration for Anganwadi workers and benefits for Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

During a video-conference interaction with ASHA and Anganwadi workers on September 11, the Prime Minister said honorarium for Anganwadi workers would go up by up to 60 per cent and the remuneration for Asha workers would be doubled from next month.

With the Cabinet nod, Anganwadi worker’s remuneration has been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500. For Anganwadi workers at mini-anganwadis it went up from Rs 2,250 to Rs 3,500, while for Anganwadi helpers it has been increased to Rs 2,250 from Rs 1,500, with an additional monthly performance-linked incentive of Rs 250 for helpers facilitating proper functioning of Anganwadi centres. The revised honorarium for the 27 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers will be effective from October 1 and will cost the Centre Rs 1,649.41 crore between October 2018 and April 2020.

