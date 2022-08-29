scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Hijab row: Supreme Court issues notice to Karnataka govt over plea challenging HC’s order

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Karnataka government over a plea challenging the High Court’s order upholding a ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia refused the request for adjournment by some appellants, saying it won’t allow “forum shopping”. The next hearing in the matter was posted for September 5.

Several petitions have been filed in the apex court against the Karnataka High Court verdict holding that wearing of hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice which can be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The High Court had dismissed a batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking the right to wear hijabs in classrooms.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:20:10 am
