Highways ministry must probe resident claims of expressway route being changed: Bihar opposition

Local residents wrote to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on June 1, alleging an "arbitrary and politically motivated" alteration to the expressway's original track.

The opposition in Bihar has demanded that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) set up an independent inquiry to look into allegations from residents of Samastipur’s Sarairanjan block that the route of the central government’s ambitious Patna-Purnea Greenfield Expressway was changed, and that land acquisition now could lead to more habitable areas being impacted.

As reported by The Indian Express, local residents wrote to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on June 1, alleging an “arbitrary and politically motivated” alteration to the expressway’s original track along a five-kilometre stretch. Though the petitioners did not name anyone in the letter, more than two dozen home and shop owners claimed that the JD(U) MLA from Sarairanjan and current Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, influenced the move to benefit a close associate who is also a distant relative. Both Choudhary and his relative denied this.