Rain, snowfall block highways in J&K, Srinagar airport, many schools closed

Srinagar witnessed its first snowfall of the season, marking the end of a prolonged dry spell. (Express Photo Mashkoora Khan)

Normal life was disrupted across Jammu & Kashmir on Friday as heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall blocked roads, disrupted power supply and prompted the authorities to close schools at various places in the Union Territory.

The authorities also suspended the pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine as a precautionary measure. The key road links to the Valley from Jammu and Ladakh, along with the Mughal Road and the Kokernag-Kishtwar road, were closed for traffic. All flight operations were suspended at the Srinagar airport.

The high-speed winds blew away rooftops, uprooted trees and snapped power lines in different parts of Kashmir, plunging parts of the Valley into darkness.