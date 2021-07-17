Highway robbery: Many aspects of crime remain to be unravelled, says Kerala HC

Police sources said the investigation is nearing completion. “We have no plan to question any other senior BJP leader. The source and destination of the money would be mentioned in the charge sheet,” the sources said.

The Kerala High Court has observed that “very many aspects of the crime are remaining to be unravelled” in the case pertaining to the highway robbery of Rs 3.5 crore, even as the state police is set to file a chargesheet in the case.

The probe into the robbery, which occurred on April 3 – days before Assembly elections – had taken a curious turn after several BJP leaders, including state secretary (organisation) M Ganeshan and party state president K Surendran, were questioned.

Rejecting the bail applications of ten persons arrested for the robbery, High Court judge Justice K Haripal on Thursday said, “It seems that there are numerous mysterious aspects in the case… Some of the accused are still at large. Very many aspects of the crime are remaining to be unravelled… Source of the money carried in the vehicle, purpose for which it was carried etc. are not traced.”

Police sources said the investigation is nearing completion. “We have no plan to question any other senior BJP leader. The source and destination of the money would be mentioned in the charge sheet,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran on Friday alleged that the probe into the robbery has turned into a “farce” due to the “understanding” between the BJP and the ruling CPI(M).

He said the robbery case has put BJP in the dock, while a separate case involving smuggled gold at Kozhikode airport has brought to focus the involvement of CPI (M).