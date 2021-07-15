Highway robbery case: Police question Kerala BJP chief, he says ‘drama’

KERALA POLICE on Wednesday questioned BJP state president K Surendran in connection with the highway robbery of Rs 3.5 crore, which was allegedly meant for electioneering, days ahead of the recent state Assembly elections.

Surendran was questioned by a special team in Thrissur after statements of other BJP leaders, including state secretary (organisation) M Ganeshan, were recorded.

Police sources said Surendran was summoned as he had been in touch with RSS worker A K Dharmarajan, who had claimed that he lost Rs 25 lakh in a robbery on April 3 on the national highway between Thrissur and Kochi.

“Call records showed that Dharmarajan was in touch with Surendran before and after the looting. Surendran denied that he was privy to the movement of the money,” a source said.

“A few more local BJP leaders will be questioned. After that we will start the process of submitting the chargesheet,’’ a source in the police said.

After the questioning, Surendran told reporters, “I have told the police what I know. This is political drama. Police cannot link the BJP with the incident. This drama is only to insult the BJP.”

“The police are issuing summons to people who have contacted the complainant in the case. That is very strange,” he said.

The vehicle carrying the money was looted on April 3, but the driver complained to the police only on April 7, a day after the polling for the Assembly elections.

It was stated that the looted money belonged to Dharmarajan, who wanted to make a real-estate investment in Kochi. But the police later recovered Rs 1.25 crore from the premises of the arrested, much higher than the Rs 25 lakh claim made by the complainant.

Last month, Dharmarajan moved a court in Thrissur, claiming he had lost Rs 3.5 crore and furnished sources of the money. The police, in an affidavit, alleged that the money belonged to the BJP election fund and was meant to be spent in southern Kerala.