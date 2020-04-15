Highway dhabhas, truck repair shops to be allowed from April 20: MHA

Trucks with two drivers and one helper are also allowed from April 20. Trucks with two drivers and one helper are also allowed from April 20.

Dhabas on highways, truck repair shops, and trucks carrying goods, will be allowed to operate, albeit with social distancing norms, from April 20, as per the government’s directive on the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in areas which are not demarcated “containment zones” in India.

As mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday, the Home Ministry today morning issued a detailed guideline of lockdown relaxation so that economic activity can resume even while adhering to outbreak mitigation measures.

All goods traffic will be allowed to ply, the directive from the Home Ministry says, taking away any distinction between essential and non-essential items. The notification says that states cannot further dilute these relaxation measures but can make stricter rules of their own.

Air transport will be allowed for not just cargo movement but also for relief and evacuation as well. Staff and contractual labour to keep the operations of goods movement, loading/unloading are to be allowed based on passes to be issued by local civil authorities.

Operation of land ports will be resumed for cross land border transportation of essential goods including petroleum products, food products, LPG, medical supplies.

Empty trucks, after unloading, or going for loading, will also be allowed to move. Trucks with two drivers and one helper are also allowed from April 20. Air and rail traffic to transport cargo—goods, parcel—will be allowed. The manpower needed to keep these services running will also be allowed to work. The same is applicable on the functioning of inland container depots, seaports and land ports.

