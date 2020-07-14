Highest single-day surge: Gujarat tally crosses 42k with 902 cases

Surat reported 287 cases and five died of Covid-19 here, while Ahmedabad reported 164 cases with three fatalities, which is also the least in 12 weeks (mid-April). (Representational) Surat reported 287 cases and five died of Covid-19 here, while Ahmedabad reported 164 cases with three fatalities, which is also the least in 12 weeks (mid-April). (Representational)

After reporting fresh coronavirus cases ranging in 800s everyday since July 4, Gujarat recorded a new high of 902 cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 42,791 cases till date. For the first time, Surat’s Covid-19 fatalities in a day exceeded that of Ahmedabad.

Testing nearly 7,000 samples or more every day since July 1, Monday also marked the lowest samples taken in a 24-hour cycle this month at 5,600.

Surat reported 287 cases and five died of Covid-19 here, while Ahmedabad reported 164 cases with three fatalities, which is also the least in 12 weeks (mid-April). However, as per the press release of Surat’s local administration, six Covid patients died on Monday.

Surat’s local administration pegged the Covid death toll till date at 345, with nearly 90 percent of these deaths being reported from the municipal corporation limits of the city. However, the state bulletin listed the fatality count at 219 till date, reporting at least 120 fewer deaths.

In Ahmedabad, 12 other areas were listed as micro containment zones, including more residential societies in the areas of Maninagar, Gota, New Ranip and Vejalpur. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) also sealed 376 paan parlours for violation of Covid preventive measures. Six other areas were delisted from AMC’s list of micro containment zones, including the Maninagar Swaminarayan temple.

The Gujarat High Court premises, which was declared a micro containment zone on July 7 after having reported seven cases then, reported 10 more cases as of Monday. Starting Wednesday, the HC has decided to take up only matters of urgent nature such as bail, habeas corpus, detention and fresh urgent civil matters until Friday. Pending matters which have been filed during the lockdown will not be listed, unless a note explaining the urgency is moved by the concerned advocates. The PIL on Covid related matters, that the HC has been hearing since March, was due to be listed on July 17.

Vadodara’s tally went up to 3,143 with 74 new cases, while the death toll for the district stands at 60. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation on July 2 had announced that it would henceforth only declare deaths of those who have died “purely due to Covid-19 reasons.”

Surat’s neighbouring district of Navsari continues to see a surge, with 19 more cases reported on Monday. Amreli saw 29 more test positive. While the state government bulletin reflects nine Covid-19 fatalities here, Amreli’s district collector said that 14 have succumbed to the infection.

Bhavnagar saw 40 others test positive on Monday.

