Highest single-day spike in cases for Mumbai, state

While 1,517 have succumbed to the virus across the state, the toll was 909 for Mumbai. (Representational Photo) While 1,517 have succumbed to the virus across the state, the toll was 909 for Mumbai. (Representational Photo)

Mumbai recorded 1,751 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, its highest single-day count so far, taking the number of the infected in the city to 27,068. Maharashtra, too, recorded its highest case load, with 2,940 people being diagnosed with Covid-19. Overall, the state has reported 44,582 cases till now.

While 1,517 have succumbed to the virus across the state, the toll was 909 for Mumbai.

Across Maharashtra, at least 63 people died due to Covid-19 on Friday. While 27 people succumbed to the infection in Mumbai, Pune recorded nine deaths, Jalgaon eight, Solapur five, Vasai-Virar three, Aurangabad three, Satara two and Malegaon, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Panvel and Nagpur one each.

The number of cases in Pune crossed the 5,000 mark on Friday. As many as 358 new cases were detected on a single day, taking the number of patients to 5,167.

With the number of cases rising in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) helpline number 1916 is receiving around 4,000 calls a day with people seeking information on hospital admission, ambulance services and quarantine guidance. The helpline, which has received 69,407 calls so far, also gets complaints regarding grocery supply.

The BMC has started a live dashboard providing real-time data on which hospital has how many beds vacant. Currently, a patient has to wait for one day to avail a bed for Covid-19 treatment through the civic body portal.

To speed up testing, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday ordered private labs to collect swabs within 24 hours of getting a patient referred to it by the BMC and produce results within 24 hours. In Mumbai, 780 people with suspected symptoms were admitted in quarantine centres on Friday, who would undergo tests.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old Covid-19 infected woman from Naigaon died on Thursday evening in Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after 11 days of treatment. On Friday, as her family failed to pay a bill of Rs 8.5 lakh, they were allegedly not allowed to take the body for cremation. The hospital later waived Rs 5 lakh from the bill. Hospital officials said the delay in handing over the body was not due to the billing issue but because hearse vans were not available.

Akola, meanwhile, is turning out to be the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in Vidarbha with the toll touching 23 on Friday. The district has reported 355 cases till date, second only to Nagpur that has recorded over 400 cases but only seven deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd