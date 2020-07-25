Highest single-day spike: 482 cases, 5 deaths in Punjab

NSS Volunteers from the Social Work Department draw graffiti to spread awareness against coronavirus at the Student Centre of Panjab University, in Chandigarh on Sunday, June 19, 2020. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) NSS Volunteers from the Social Work Department draw graffiti to spread awareness against coronavirus at the Student Centre of Panjab University, in Chandigarh on Sunday, June 19, 2020. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

There was no let off in new cases of the novel coronavirus in Punjab on Friday, with the state reporting another highest single day spike with 482 cases, driving up the infection tally to 12,216. Five more Covid deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 282.

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, who was lodged at Ropar jail, tested positive for coronavirus. Ropar civil surgeon Dr HN Sharma said Suri was asymptomatic. “He has been shifted to level-1 Covid care centre at Gian Sagar Medical College,” he said.

The deaths were reported from Pathankot (68-year-old man), Patiala (73-year-old woman), Hoshiarpur (55-year-old man). Sangrur (59-year-old man) and Ludhiana (62-year-old man).

Maximum new positive cases were reported from Jalandhar (76), followed by Patiala and Hoshiarpur (70 each), Amritsar (55) and Ludhiana (46).

An ENT specialist working in a Jalandhar hospital, director of a school and his family member in the district and 43 BSF personnel in Hoshiarpur district tested positive.

Seven from Ludhiana city police tested positive. They included a 32-year-old constable from Police Lines, a 52-year-old ASI from Basti Jodhewal police station, a 29-year-old senior constable posted as computer operator in the office of AIG crime, a 29-year-old constable posted as reader with DCP (detective), a 50-year-old home guard from Tibba police station, a 30-year-old constable from division no. 8 police station and a 48-year-old ASI from Daba police station. The sub-jail in Moga also reported its first case Friday after a 54-year-old head warden tested positive. A 54-year-old ASI posted at Daulewala police post.

As per official media bulletin, 8,096 patients have been discharged and there are 3,838 active cases, 83 of them on oxygen support and 17 on ventilator support.

Amritsar has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (65), followed by Ludhiana with 50 deaths and Jalandhar with 36 deaths. Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (2,182), followed by Jalandhar (1,908) and Amritsar (1,436).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd