Highest single day jump: 32 deaths in Maharashtra

On Wednesday, 205 people were discharged across state, of them 193 were from Mumbai. (Representational Photo) On Wednesday, 205 people were discharged across state, of them 193 were from Mumbai. (Representational Photo)

With 32 deaths in the state, 26 of them in Mumbai, Wednesday saw the highest single day jump for COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra and its capital.

In Mumbai, 475 new cases were recorded on Wednesday. In all, there were 597 new Covid-19 cases across the state, bringing the total count to 9,915, while the death toll rose to 432. Maharashtra contributes to 29 per cent of country’s Covid-19 burden and 39 per cent of country’s overall death toll.

Pune (1,062 cases), Mumbai (6,644 cases) and Thane (373) together now account for 81 per cent of Maharashtra’s cases. But a rise in cases is also being noted in Malegaon, Solapur, and Navi Mumbai. “We expect the number of cases to further rise, at least in hotspots based on latest trends,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state epidemiologist. Three deaths were recorded in Pune, one in Solapur, one in Aurangabad, and one in Panvel city. Senior citizens continue to account for maximum fatalities — 17 of the 32 deaths were aged above 60. The instances of those with no comorbidity dying purely due to coronavirus is also increasing. On Wednesday, while 18 deceased patients also suffered from asthma, diabetes, hypertension or heart problems, 14 had no co-morbidity at all.

Mumbai officials said of 26 deaths in Mumbai, 10 were recorded last week but assessed and confirmed as Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday.

A central government-appointed team visited Solapur to review the control measures against COVID-19. The team headed by Dr A K Gadpayle, from New Delhi, reviewed why cases had suddenly gone up in Solapur.

Across Maharashtra, 1.62 lakh people remain under home quarantine while over 10,000 suspected cases remain under institutional quarantine. On Wednesday, 205 people were discharged across state, of them 193 were from Mumbai.

Mumbai, currently, has 6,770 people admitted in COVID care centres (level I), where asymptomatic and yet-to-be-tested slum dwellers have been quarantined, and 1,474 people are in COVID care centres (level II), where confirmed Covid-19 cases with no symptoms or mild symptoms have been put up.

In Pune, a 65-year-old man died late Tuesday due to COVID-19 related complications. At Sassoon General Hospital, a 71-year-old man died of COVID-19-related infection on April 29. In Nagpur, a COVID-19 patient died Wednesday but authorities are yet to attribute the death to coronavirus as the patient was asymptomatic. Municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said, “Since he was asymptomatic despite being coronavirus positive with some co-morbidity factors like blood pressure abnormality, our death committee would ascertain the cause of death. Only after that we would be able to comment on it.”

A woman, who delivered a baby at IGGMC Wednesday, has tested positive. “She is asymptomatic, but since she came from the containment zone of Mominpura, we took her samples Tuesday,” said Deputy Medical Superintendent Sagar Pande.

